Chennai Weather LATEST update: Met office issues HEAVY RAIN alert for January 2025; Check
As the Northeast Monsoon in Tamil Nadu nears its end, a heavy rain alert has been issued. Coastal districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall on January 11th
Rain in Chennai
Weather in Tamil Nadu
The Northeast Monsoon in Tamil Nadu is nearing its end. The impact of rain has decreased and the impact of winter has increased. The impact of cold is high in many places. In this situation, a warning has been issued for heavy rain again. In this regard, the Chennai Meteorological Center has issued a statement
Rain
Dry Weather
January 7th: Light to moderate rain is likely in a few places in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Dry weather is likely to prevail in interior Tamil Nadu
Puducherry Rains
Rain Alert Again
On January 11th, light to moderate rain is likely in many places in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, and in a few places in interior Tamil Nadu. Heavy rain is likely in a few places in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai districts, and Karaikal
Chennai Rain
Chennai Weather Forecast:
Today (05-01-2025): The sky will be partly cloudy. Generally light fog in the morning. Maximum temperature will be around 30-31°C and minimum temperature will be around 22-23°C
Heavy Rain
Fishermen Warning: Arabian Sea:
06-01-2025: Gale winds with speeds of 45 to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph are likely over west-central Arabian Sea