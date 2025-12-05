- Home
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain In the City; IMD Issues Yellow Alert for THESE Places
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is set for another day of unstable weather as IMD issues a Yellow Alert for several districts. Continuous rain in Chennai has led to flooding, traffic delays, and disruptions, with more showers expected
IMD Alert
Tamil Nadu continues to face unstable weather as IMD issues fresh alerts for multiple districts. Heavy rain threatens Chennai and nearby regions, worsening waterlogging, traffic delays, and overall disruption across the state.
IMD Issues Fresh Alerts Across Tamil Nadu
The India Meteorological Department has placed several Tamil Nadu districts under Yellow and Orange Alerts, warning of mild to moderate rain, thunderstorms, and lightning across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
Chennai Struggles With Heavy Rainfall Impact
Continuous rainfall has triggered severe waterlogging and slow-moving traffic in Chennai and surrounding areas. Flooded roads and submerged neighbourhoods continue to hamper daily life and commute.
High-Risk Districts Under Heavy Rainfall Watch
Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, and Ramanathapuram have been flagged for heavy rain. The wet spell is expected to continue until December 5, keeping northern coastal zones particularly vulnerable.
