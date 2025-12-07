Chennai Weather Update: Heavy Rain To Lash These 7 Places; Check Forecast
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: With the northeast monsoon rainfall in Tamil Nadu being 9% above normal, the weather center has reported a chance of moderate rain in 7 districts for the next 3 hours due to a lower atmospheric circulation
Rainfall
Since the northeast monsoon began on Oct 16, heavy rain has lashed many districts in Tamil Nadu. Water bodies are overflowing, especially in Delta and northern districts. The monsoon has intensified since December.
NE Monsoon Rains
The weather center reports that Tamil Nadu's northeast monsoon rainfall is 9% above normal so far. The state has received 417.3 mm of rain compared to the usual 383.2 mm.
North, South Tamil Nadu
A lower atmospheric circulation is present over the south Kerala coast. This may cause light to moderate rain with thunder in parts of South and North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal today.
Thunder and Rain
Similarly, Chennai and its suburbs will have partly cloudy skies today. Some areas might get light to moderate rain with thunder. Max temp will be around 30°C, min around 24°C.
Rain Warning
Meanwhile, the Chennai weather center has issued a rain warning for the next 3 hours for 7 districts. Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Karaikal may see moderate rain.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.