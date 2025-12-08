Union Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launched the Gujarati translation of UP Governor Anandi Ben Patel's biography in Ahmedabad. Shah praised her inspiring journey, while Patel highlighted her administrative efficiency.

An Inspiring Journey of Struggle and Dedication

The Gujarati translation of the biography of Gujarat's first woman Chief Minister and Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandi Ben Patel, titled 'Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hain', was launched in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The book was released by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and renowned Bhagwat Katha exponent Rameshbhai Oza, according to an official release.

Addressing the gathering, Union Home Minister Amit Shah described Anandi Ben Patel's life as an inspiring journey of struggle and dedication. He said she is a leader who works not for position but for purpose, adding that, even at 85, she is serving as the Governor of Uttar Pradesh with remarkable energy and commitment.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shah said Anandi Ben Patel has served the nation in various capacities--from teacher to legislator, minister, Chief Minister of Gujarat and Governor in three states. He also highlighted her significant contribution in strengthening the party organisation at the grassroots level and empowering thousands of workers.

Praise for UP Governorship

Praising her tenure as Uttar Pradesh Governor, Shah stated that significant improvements have been made in the education sector under her leadership, and nearly all universities in the state have completed UGC registration.

A Courageous and Inspirational Life

Speaking on the occasion, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that Anandi Ben Patel's integrity, administrative efficiency and dedication as Chief Minister are still remembered by the people of Gujarat. He noted that the title of the book itself reflects her courageous and inspirational life journey.

Contributions to Gujarat's Progress

Bhupendra Patel said the book would continue to motivate women and instil confidence and strength among future generations. He also recalled her role in strengthening women's empowerment, education, water conservation, sanitation and good governance in Gujarat.

Proceeds for Girls' Education

Sharing her experiences, Anandi Ben Patel said that whatever she has achieved in life is because of the party. She announced that the entire proceeds from the sale of this book will be donated to the education of girls. She also spoke about the efforts being made in Uttar Pradesh to improve education from Anganwadis to universities as per the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A Living Example of Women's Power

Bhagwat Katha exponent Rameshbhai Oza described Anandi Ben Patel as a living example of women's power and said her life story inspires people to face challenges with courage and faith.

Several dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, ministers, senior leaders, academics and social workers, remained present at the event.