The India Meteorological Department has forecast a noticeable increase in daytime temperatures across Tamil Nadu over the next three days. From Friday onward, maximum temperatures are expected to climb by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, signalling the beginning of hotter conditions.

While Thursday is likely to remain relatively stable, the rising trend will become more apparent heading into the weekend. Interior districts may feel the impact more strongly compared to coastal regions due to lower moisture levels and higher heat absorption.