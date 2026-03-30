Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Warns of Rising Heat in Tamil Nadu Over Next Three Days
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is set to experience a gradual rise in temperatures over the next few days, with the weather department warning of heatwave-like conditions in several regions as dry weather patterns take hold
Temperature Set to Rise Across the State
The India Meteorological Department has forecast a noticeable increase in daytime temperatures across Tamil Nadu over the next three days. From Friday onward, maximum temperatures are expected to climb by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius, signalling the beginning of hotter conditions.
While Thursday is likely to remain relatively stable, the rising trend will become more apparent heading into the weekend. Interior districts may feel the impact more strongly compared to coastal regions due to lower moisture levels and higher heat absorption.
Chennai to See Warm, Humid Conditions
In Chennai, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy, offering only slight relief from the heat. Daytime temperatures will hover around 33 to 34 degrees Celsius, while nights will remain warm at 24 to 25 degrees Celsius.
Humidity is likely to intensify discomfort, especially during afternoon hours. The combination of heat and moisture could make conditions feel warmer than the actual temperature, a common trend during seasonal transitions.
Dry Weather Pattern Behind the Heat Spike
Meteorologists attribute the rising temperatures to prevailing dry winds and largely clear skies, which allow more direct solar heating. This pattern is typical during the transition toward peak summer in southern India.
Despite the increasing heat, no major warnings have been issued for coastal or marine activities. Sea conditions are expected to remain stable, and routine fishing operations can continue without disruption.
However, residents are advised to take precautions such as staying hydrated, avoiding direct sun exposure during peak hours, and wearing light, breathable clothing as the heat intensifies.
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