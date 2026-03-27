Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai to See Warmer Days as Heat Builds Across Tamil Nadu
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is set to experience a steady rise in temperatures over next three days, as dry weather, clear skies push daytime heat levels higher across state, with interior regions likely to feel the impact more strongly
Rising Temperatures Signal Warmer Days Ahead
The weather department has indicated that maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu could increase by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius starting Friday. This gradual spike marks the beginning of a hotter phase, especially as summer approaches. While Thursday is expected to remain relatively stable, the heat is likely to intensify soon after, leading to warmer afternoons across several districts.
Chennai and Interior Regions to Feel the Heat Differently
Chennai is likely to see partly cloudy skies, with temperatures hovering around 33–34°C during the day and 24–25°C at night. However, interior districts may experience a sharper rise in heat compared to coastal areas. The combination of dry winds and clear skies is expected to accelerate warming, making inland regions more vulnerable to higher temperatures.
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Advisory Issued, But No Major Warnings Yet
Although no official heatwave warning has been issued, residents are advised to stay cautious. Experts recommend staying hydrated, avoiding direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours, and wearing light clothing. Sea conditions remain stable, and no restrictions have been placed on fishing activities along the coasts, indicating overall normal weather conditions despite the rising heat.
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