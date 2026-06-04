Rahul Gandhi's public rally in Almora, Uttarakhand, was cancelled due to adverse weather. His helicopter couldn't take off from Pantnagar. He announced this on X, expressing regret and promising to return to the state soon.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday said he was unable to attend his scheduled public rally in Uttarakhand, in Almora, due to adverse weather conditions that prevented his helicopter from taking off from Pantnagar.

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On X, in a message to the people of Uttarakhand, Gandhi said he had arrived in Pantnagar and was scheduled to travel by helicopter to Almora for a public meeting, but the pilot refused to take off due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Rahul Gandhi's Message to Uttarakhand

"My dear brothers and sisters of Uttarakhand, Today, I wanted to meet all of you, to sit among you and listen to your thoughts, to understand your joys and sorrows, your hopes and your concerns. Unfortunately, due to the severe adverse weather conditions, this was not possible.

"This morning, I arrived in Pantnagar. From there, we were supposed to proceed by helicopter to Almora for the public meeting, but considering the unfavourable weather conditions, the pilot categorically refused to take off," he said on X.

Planned Itinerary and Missed Discussions

He said he had looked forward to interacting with people on a range of issues, including the state's economic and social challenges, and also had scheduled meetings with ex-servicemen in Pauri Garhwal. A visit to Kotdwar's 'Hulk Gym' was also part of his itinerary.

Gandhi wrote on X, "I had so many things to discuss with you - about the current situation in Uttarakhand, about the economic and social issues of the state, about the state and your future, and about those challenges that Uttarakhand is facing today. A significant meeting and session with ex-servicemen was also scheduled in Pauri Garhwal. Additionally, there was a program planned for Deepak to visit the gym in Kotdwar."

Emphasis on Safety

Emphasising respect for safety and nature, Gandhi said no compromise could be made in such circumstances and that the situation was beyond control. He added that he regretted the inability to meet people as planned.

He said, "We are all humble before nature, and no compromise can be made with the safety of fellow travellers. Sometimes circumstances do not align with our wishes, but that does not diminish the desire to meet or the connection with you."

Promise to Return

While assuring that he would return to Uttarakhand soon and take out ample time to meet people, he said "I promise you that I will return to Uttarakhand very soon. Then, without any haste, we will take out ample time to meet, talk, listen to your ideas, and together discuss the direction for a better future for the state. We will meet soon." (ANI)