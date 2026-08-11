Delhi’s Naini Lake is set for a ₹9.73-crore makeover under AMRUT 2.0. MCD plans to use treated STP water, improve greenery and drainage, add lighting and musical fountains, with completion targeted for July 2027.

Naini Lake, which has earned a reputation as the signature lake of Model Town in Delhi, will soon see a significant makeover as part of a ₹9.73-crore rejuvenation and beautification project being undertaken by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The project seeks to enhance the water availability, greening and attractiveness of the lake while promoting the recycling of treated water.

The project has been undertaken under AMRUT 2.0 and its inauguration saw participation from Delhi government Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra, MLA Ashok Goel, councillor Vikesh Sethi and MCD Deputy Commissioner Mohit Bansal.

Treated STP Water to Ensure Adequate Level of Naini Lake

One of the highlights of the project will be the use of treated water from the Coronation Pillar Sewage Treatment Plant (STP). The treated water will be piped into Naini Lake via a dedicated pipe.

This is expected to assist in maintaining the water level in the lake while ensuring productive reuse of treated sewage. All excess treated water that may remain after satisfying the needs of the lake will be used for irrigating the MCD parks around the lake.

Improvement to Landscape and Structures

Moreover, there will be an enhancement in the area near the lake. There will be substantial development of horticulture work done in the surroundings.

The work will include modification of the existing RCC drain near the lake. Further repairs will be done in the existing grills and other structures in the periphery of the lake. Such actions are supposed to result in improved maintenance and better safety in the premises of the lake.

Lighting and Musical Fountains

There will also be recreational elements introduced in Naini Lake. Decorative lighting is one such aspect, while two musical fountains will also be introduced inside the premises of the lake.

Thus, with the help of such changes, the municipal corporation hopes to develop Naini Lake not only as an important water body but also as an interesting and attractive place for the local population.

Emphasis on Wastewater Reuse through AMRUT 2.0

The current development project also lays much stress on the reuse of the treated wastewater. In contrast to the situation when the treated sewage remains underutilized, this project will use such wastewater for the maintenance of the lake and irrigation of the nearby parks.

As per MCD, the project will not only improve the ecological and recreational value of Naini Lake but will also result in efficient utilization of the treated sewage water.

Naini Lake Project to be Completed by July 2027

This whole process of revival and beautification is to be completed by July 2027. The completed project will result in better availability of water, greens, drainage, lights and other recreation facilities in Naini Lake.

This ₹9.73 crore project is an initiative which focuses on lake improvement and recycling of sewage water.