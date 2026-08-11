NDA MPs accused the Opposition of disrupting the Monsoon Session, alleging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is "running away" from debate. Union Ministers and BJP MPs claimed the Opposition keeps changing its demands to avoid discussions in Parliament.

NDA Accuses Opposition of Disrupting Parliament

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs on Tuesday accused the Opposition of avoiding discussions and disrupting the proceedings of Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session, alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is "running away" from debate.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said that Rahul Gandhi should be prepared to participate in discussions in the House. "Rahul Gandhi should get ready for a discussion. He is running away from discussion," Karandlaje said.

BJP MP Sambit Patra alleged that the Opposition did not want the Monsoon Session to function and had repeatedly changed its demands. "The Opposition does not want the Monsoon Session to run. Ever since the session started, the Opposition has been moving the goalposts," Patra said.

He said that the Opposition had initially sought a discussion on the NEET issue and claimed that the NDA government agreed to the demand and formulated a new law.

Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi also criticised the Opposition, alleging that it had no clear agenda. "They have no agenda. They only want to create instability with the help of antisocial elements," Manjhi said.

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj criticised the Leader of Opposition's conduct during the Monsoon Session. "The LoP's attitude during this whole Monsoon session has been unfortunate. They keep moving the goalposts. Criminal waste of taxpayers' money is happening here. They are not allowing the House to function," Swaraj said.

She alleged that Gandhi wanted to create a ruckus in Parliament rather than participate in discussions.

NDA Protests Over Jharkhand Student Agitation

Earlier today, NDA MPs held a protest in Delhi targeting the Opposition, accusing it of avoiding discussions in Parliament while raising issues outside the House. The protest focused on the recent student agitation in Jharkhand, with BJP MPs questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's silence over the alleged use of lathis and water cannons against protesting students.

The remarks came a day after student protesters in Jharkhand staged a demonstration outside the state Assembly in Ranchi over their demands and alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. The agitation intensified after students and job aspirants marched towards the Assembly, with the situation turning tense following clashes between protesters and police. Police used force to disperse the protesters after barricades were breached.

The Jharkhand student agitation has also become a political issue, with the Opposition questioning the police action and demanding that the government address the grievances of the protesting aspirants. (ANI)