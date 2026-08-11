Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi slammed the Centre, questioning Home Minister Amit Shah's absence during an education debate in Parliament. He also sought accountability for the use of pellet guns on students protesting in Jharkhand.

Gogoi questions Amit Shah's absence from Parliament debate

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday hit back at the Centre over the functioning of Parliament and the recent student protests in Jharkhand, questioning the absence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an earlier discussion on education.

Gogoi said that a two-day discussion on education was held in Parliament during which Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra presented their views. He questioned why Amit Shah did not participate in that discussion.

"When a two-day discussion on education took place -- where Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi presented their views, and the BJP government issued several statements, including remarks by Minister Jitendra Singh -- where was Amit Shah then? Why didn't he participate in the discussion?" Gogoi said.

The Congress MP also questioned the absence of the Education Minister during the discussion, claiming that the Opposition had been seeking his presence in the House for around 15 days. He alleged that the government is now seeking a debate on the issue towards the end of the session.

"This is not the court of some king or maharaja where one can remain absent during a discussion. Now, at the very end of the session, he suddenly appears and wants to debate? This is neither his classroom nor his workshop; this is a House of responsibility," Gogoi said.

Accountability sought for pellet gun use

Gogoi also raised questions over the alleged use of pellet guns during the protests and sought accountability from the Union Home Minister.

"He must accept responsibility: where did the order to fire pellet guns come from? Did it come from his office, or was he unaware of it? In either case, he should accept responsibility and resign," he said.

Gogoi further said that the issue of alleged "donation theft" should be discussed.

Gogoi slams govt over Jharkhand student protests

On the protests by students in Jharkhand, Gogoi said that Rahul Gandhi had condemned the alleged lathi-charge on students immediately after the incident.

"On the very evening that the lathi-charge against the students occurred, Rahul Gandhi condemned it immediately," he said.

Gogoi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government of attempting to shield Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and alleged that the character of students who participated in the protests was being questioned. He also referred to young women who, according to him, met Rahul Gandhi and spoke about alleged abusive language used against them.

Gogoi questioned the Prime Minister's response to the alleged abuse of women protesters. "Prime Minister Modi, when you are subjected to abuse, you feel hurt. But even today, you remain silent regarding the abuse being hurled at the girls present at Jantar Mantar," he said. (ANI)