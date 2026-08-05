A RoboDog carrying an 'Assam Needs You' placard appeared at an Assam Premier League match in Guwahati. The initiative by the Guwahati Royals aimed to draw attention to the ongoing challenges faced by families affected by floods in the state.

Spectators at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara in Guwahati, witnessed a meaningful moment during the Assam Premier League match between Guwahati Royals and Jorhat Stallions on Tuesday. A RoboDog carrying the message "Assam Needs You" accompanied the players onto the field before the start of the match. It was later seen moving around designated areas of the stadium, drawing the attention of spectators and television viewers to the continuing challenges faced by families affected by the floods in Assam.

A Humanitarian Message on the Pitch

The idea was simple: to use the visibility of a major sporting occasion to carry an important humanitarian message beyond the stadium. Amid the excitement of the match, the RoboDog served as a gentle reminder that many communities across Assam are still dealing with the consequences of the floods and continue to require compassion, support and solidarity.

The message "Assam Needs You" was intended as an appeal to citizens, institutions and organisations across the country to keep Assam in their thoughts and contribute, in whatever way possible, towards relief, recovery and rehabilitation efforts. With the match being broadcast live, the initiative also sought to take the message to a wider national audience.

A Distinctive Reminder

The distinctive visual of the RoboDog carrying the placard was intended to draw attention to the continuing human suffering caused by the floods and the long road to recovery faced by affected families. The initiative was facilitated during the match by Guwahati Royals, with the support of the league management, as a small effort to ensure that the reach of sport could also be used in the service of the state and its people. It was a quiet reminder that even during moments of celebration, Assam's affected families must not be forgotten, and that the responsibility of standing with them extends far beyond the boundaries of the cricket field. (ANI)