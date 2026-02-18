- Home
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Forecasts Rain in Tamil Nadu as Bay of Bengal System Develops
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Forecasts Rain in Tamil Nadu as Bay of Bengal System Develops
A fresh low-pressure system over the South Bay of Bengal is set to change Tamil Nadu's weather from February 20, bringing light to moderate rainfall to several districts after days of dry and misty conditions
Low-Pressure System to Change Weather Pattern
The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has indicated that a developing low-pressure area over the central South Bay of Bengal will influence weather conditions across Tamil Nadu later this week. While the state, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, will continue to witness dry weather for the next couple of days, rainfall activity is expected to begin from February 20.
Light to moderate showers are likely in coastal districts and interior parts of South Tamil Nadu. Puducherry and Karaikal are also expected to receive rainfall under the influence of this system, while several other regions may continue to remain largely dry.
Five-Day Rainfall Outlook Across Tamil Nadu
The Meteorological Department has issued a detailed five-day forecast outlining rainfall possibilities across the state. On February 21, light to moderate rain is expected in a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Similar weather conditions are predicted for February 22, with rainfall likely in parts of both South and North Tamil Nadu.
By February 23, isolated places across the state and the Union Territories may receive light to moderate showers. The rainfall is not expected to be widespread but could provide relief from the prevailing dry spell in select districts.
Chennai Weather and Current Conditions
In Chennai and surrounding suburbs, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy in the coming days. Early morning hours may see patches of light fog in isolated areas. Daytime temperatures are likely to stay moderate, with warm afternoons and clear sunshine continuing for now.
At present, most parts of Tamil Nadu are experiencing dry weather. Morning mist and fog have been reported in northern districts such as Chennai, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur. According to officials, light fog is expected to persist in northern regions during the early morning hours for the next two days before rainfall activity gradually sets in.
