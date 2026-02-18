The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has indicated that a developing low-pressure area over the central South Bay of Bengal will influence weather conditions across Tamil Nadu later this week. While the state, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, will continue to witness dry weather for the next couple of days, rainfall activity is expected to begin from February 20.

Light to moderate showers are likely in coastal districts and interior parts of South Tamil Nadu. Puducherry and Karaikal are also expected to receive rainfall under the influence of this system, while several other regions may continue to remain largely dry.