Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Forecast Issued For THESE 7 Districts
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: An atmospheric trough stretching from South Central Madhya Pradesh to the Gulf of Mannar is set to bring heavy rain to Tamil Nadu over the next few days. Here's the complete forecast
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Relief from the scorching summer heat
The summer heat in Tamil Nadu has been getting worse day by day, with temperatures crossing 100 degrees Fahrenheit in many districts. People are finding it difficult to step out during the day. However, summer showers in the last few days have brought a cool change. Now, the Chennai Meteorological Centre has announced which districts can expect heavy rain today.
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Heavy rain in Coimbatore and other districts
An atmospheric trough, a low-pressure path, is currently active at an altitude of about 1.5 km. It runs from the central parts of South Madhya Pradesh to the Gulf of Mannar, passing through Vidarbha, Marathwada, interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Due to this, some places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will get light to moderate rain with thunderstorms today. The Met department has also predicted heavy rain with strong winds (40-50 km/h) for isolated places in 7 districts: Coimbatore's ghat areas, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari.
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Heavy rain and thunderstorm warning for tomorrow
Similarly, tomorrow, some places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal can expect light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. The Met department has forecast heavy rain for isolated places in Coimbatore's ghat areas, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode, Theni, Tenkasi, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts. These areas may also experience strong winds of 30 to 40 km/h.
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Rain in 18 districts
On May 8th, some places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to get light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. The Met department has also predicted heavy rain for one or two places in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Pudukkottai districts, and the Karaikal region, along with strong winds of 30 to 40 km/h.
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Chennai and suburban weather situation
The Met department says Chennai and its suburbs will see partly cloudy skies tomorrow. Some parts of the city might get light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning. The maximum temperature will be around 37-38° Celsius, while the minimum will be near 27-28° Celsius.
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