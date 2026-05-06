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Heavy rain in Coimbatore and other districts

An atmospheric trough, a low-pressure path, is currently active at an altitude of about 1.5 km. It runs from the central parts of South Madhya Pradesh to the Gulf of Mannar, passing through Vidarbha, Marathwada, interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Due to this, some places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will get light to moderate rain with thunderstorms today. The Met department has also predicted heavy rain with strong winds (40-50 km/h) for isolated places in 7 districts: Coimbatore's ghat areas, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari.