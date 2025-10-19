Image Credit : our own

A cyclonic circulation will bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to Tamil Nadu from Oct 19-22. Heavy showers are expected in districts like Coimbatore, Nilgiris, and Tirunelveli.

Tamil Nadu Weather

The same conditions will prevail in Puducherry and Karaikal along with Chennai. Heavy rain is likely in isolated places in Coimbatore hills, Nilgiris, Erode, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanyakumari districts.

Rain to Pour on Diwali Day

The weather department has stated that on October 20, Diwali day, most parts of Tamil Nadu will experience thunderstorms with light to moderate rain. Heavy rain is possible in Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Kallakurichi, Nilgiris, Coimbatore hills, Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Namakkal, Madurai, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, and Dindigul districts.