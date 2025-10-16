Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rainfall Causes School Closure in THESE Places
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: With heavy rain widespread across Tamil Nadu, holidays have been declared for schools in various districts of South Tamil Nadu
Monsoon starts today
The meteorological department announced that the northeast monsoon would start today across Tamil Nadu. However, rain has been widespread across the state even before the official announcement. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the preparatory measures taken in Chennai for the monsoon.
Government's swift order
Furthermore, as a measure to prevent accidents during the rainy season, a ban has been imposed on digging for road construction, bridge building, and other works in Chennai from the 15th.
Heavy downpour in Thoothukudi
Meanwhile, heavy rain has been lashing southern districts like Nellai, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi since last night. Specifically, it has been raining heavily for over 9 hours in Tiruchendur and its surrounding areas like Kayalpattinam, Alanthalai, Thalavaipuram, and Paramankurichi in Thoothukudi district. As a result, District Collector Ilambagavath has ordered a holiday for schools only in Thoothukudi district.
Holiday for schools only
Similarly, due to heavy rain in areas like Palayamkottai, Pettai, and Cheranmahadevi in Nellai, the respective district collectors have also declared holidays for schools only in Nellai and Tenkasi districts.