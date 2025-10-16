Image Credit : ANI

Meanwhile, heavy rain has been lashing southern districts like Nellai, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi since last night. Specifically, it has been raining heavily for over 9 hours in Tiruchendur and its surrounding areas like Kayalpattinam, Alanthalai, Thalavaipuram, and Paramankurichi in Thoothukudi district. As a result, District Collector Ilambagavath has ordered a holiday for schools only in Thoothukudi district.