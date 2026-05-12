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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several Tamil Nadu Districts This Week
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu continues to witness pleasant summer showers, bringing relief from scorching heat. The Meteorological Department has predicted more rainfall over the next few days
Rain Brings Relief Across Tamil Nadu
Several parts of Tamil Nadu, from Chennai to Kanyakumari, have been receiving steady summer rain over the past few days. The rainfall has helped bring down daytime temperatures by around 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in many regions, offering much-needed relief from the intense summer heat.
The cooler weather has also improved conditions in urban areas where temperatures had been soaring during the last few weeks.
Rain Forecast for the Next Few Days
According to the latest weather update, moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in parts of South Tamil Nadu, Delta districts, and Karaikal today. Light rainfall is also likely in the remaining districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
The weather department further stated that similar conditions are expected to continue on May 13 and May 14. Moderate rain may occur in the Western Ghats, Delta districts, and Karaikal region, while light showers are likely elsewhere across the state.
Heavy Rain Warning Issued for Key Districts
The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain warning for May 15 and 16 in several districts. Areas likely to receive intense rainfall with thunderstorms include Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Tiruppur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, and Sivaganga.
Meanwhile, Chennai is expected to remain partly cloudy with chances of light rain in a few localities. The city’s maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 to 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may stay near 26 degrees Celsius.
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