According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, changing wind patterns over the western region are expected to trigger light to moderate rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on June 16.

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Districts along the Western Ghats, along with Namakkal, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai, may experience moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.

Theni district is expected to receive heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and strong winds, making it one of the key areas under weather watch today.