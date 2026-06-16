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Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert for 9 Districts of TN, Thunderstorms Likely in Chennai
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is likely to witness thunderstorms, lightning, moderate rainfall in several districts on June 16. The weather department has also warned of heavy rain in parts of the state, strong winds along coastal areas
Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Across Tamil Nadu
According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, changing wind patterns over the western region are expected to trigger light to moderate rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on June 16.
ALSO READ: Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For 5 TN Districts; Check
Districts along the Western Ghats, along with Namakkal, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Mayiladuthurai, may experience moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph.
Theni district is expected to receive heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and strong winds, making it one of the key areas under weather watch today.
Chennai Forecast and Next Three Days Outlook
For Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the day. Light rain accompanied by thunderstorms may occur in isolated parts of the city.
Daytime temperatures are likely to remain high, with maximum temperatures around 39-40°C and minimum temperatures between 28-29°C.
Looking ahead:
June 17 and June 18: Light to moderate rainfall is likely in several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heavy rain may occur in Ramanathapuram, Madurai and Sivaganga districts, accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.
June 19: Isolated areas across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive light rain along with thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph.
The weather department has also indicated that maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal could remain 2-3°C above normal in some locations.
Fishermen Warning as Strong Winds Continue
Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into certain sea regions due to strong winds and rough conditions.
Tamil Nadu coastal areas, the Gulf of Mannar and the Comorin Sea are expected to experience winds of 40-50 kmph, occasionally reaching 60 kmph, from June 16 to June 18.
In the Bay of Bengal:
June 16: Strong winds are expected across large parts of the South Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.
June 17: Similar conditions are likely to continue over much of the South Bay of Bengal.
June 18: Strong winds may affect large parts of the South Bay of Bengal and adjoining central-west Bay of Bengal regions.
Authorities have urged fishermen not to venture into these waters during the warning period for their safety.
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