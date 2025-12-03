- Home
- India
- Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Schools Closed Today? City On Orange Alert For Cyclone Ditwah Related Rain
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Schools Closed Today? City On Orange Alert For Cyclone Ditwah Related Rain
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Chennai and several Tamil Nadu districts remain shut today as the remnant of Cyclone Ditwah brings persistent heavy rain, strong winds, and waterlogging. The deep depression continues to disrupt daily life
Cyclone Ditwah’s Remnants Hover Over Bay of Bengal
The weakened remains of Cyclone Ditwah continue to linger over the southwest Bay of Bengal. Although it has downgraded into a deep depression, the system is inching closer to the Chennai–Puducherry stretch and parts of southern Andhra Pradesh. Its slow movement has prolonged unsettled weather across Tamil Nadu.
Schools and Colleges Shut Across Multiple Districts
With persistent heavy rain and widespread waterlogging, schools and colleges in Chennai will stay closed today, Wednesday, December 3, as directed by District Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade. Similar closures have been ordered in Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram. Some districts, such as Tiruvannamalai and Kanyakumari, have also remained shut due to local holidays linked to Karthigai Deepam and the St. Xavier Church Kottar Festival.
Weather Alerts for Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh
Continuous downpours accompanied by gusty winds of 40–60 km/h have placed Chennai and most of coastal Tamil Nadu under an orange alert. Parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, including Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, and Krishna, are also under similar advisories. Meanwhile, Tirupathi and much of Andhra Pradesh remain on a yellow alert as rough weather persists.
IMD Tracking Slow-Moving Depression Near Chennai Coast
According to the IMD’s latest update, the depression drifted slightly south-southwest at around 3 km/h and was located about 100 km south of Chennai late Tuesday night. The system is now barely 25 km from the Tamil Nadu–Puducherry coastline. Meteorologists expect it to move slowly toward land and weaken further into a well-marked low-pressure area within hours.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities' weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.