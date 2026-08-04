In Agartala, 100 women who completed a 50-day tailoring training programme under the Mukhya Mantri Dakshata Unnayan Prakalpa received sewing machines, certificates, and job offers to foster economic independence and self-employment.

In a step aimed at strengthening women's economic empowerment and promoting self-employment, 100 sewing machines were distributed to women beneficiaries under the Mukhya Mantri Dakshata Unnayan Prakalpa (MMDUP) during a programme inaugurated by Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Mayor Dipak Majumder on Monday.

The programme, organised by the Directorate of Skill Development, Government of Tripura, was attended by Pradeep K., Director of the Directorate of Skill Development, along with other officials. A total of 100 women trainees from the North Zone (Ward No. 5) of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, who completed a 50-day (300-hour) Sewing Machine Tailor Training Programme, received sewing machines, training certificates, and offer letters for employment in private organisations.

Training Benefits and Support

According to officials, each trainee was also provided a stipend of ₹2,000 along with refreshment support during the training period. The initiative is designed to enhance women's employability, encourage entrepreneurship, and create sustainable livelihood opportunities through skill development.

Scheme's Broader Impact

Officials of DSD, Directorate of Skill Development, Govt of Tripura, said that 380 women beneficiaries across all four zones of the Agartala Municipal Corporation have successfully completed the tailoring training under the scheme. While 200 sewing machine toolkits* have already been distributed in the North and South Zones, the remaining 180 sewing machines for beneficiaries in the Central and East Zones will be distributed shortly.

Government's Vision for a Self-Reliant Tripura

The Directorate of Skill Development stated that the programme reflects the Tripura government's continued focus on demand-driven skill development initiatives under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha, with an emphasis on equipping women with employable skills and promoting financial independence. The department also acknowledged the support extended by the Agartala Municipal Corporation, training partners, instructors, and other officials in successfully implementing the programme. It reaffirmed its commitment to building a skilled, self-reliant, and economically empowered Tripura through inclusive skill development initiatives.

Beneficiaries Express Gratitude

A beneficiary, Sangeeta Sarkar Debnath, said, "At first, we faced many hardships. Then we learned tailoring ourselves, and now we are able to teach tailoring to others while also earning our own livelihood. I would encourage everyone to learn a skill so they can create their own source of income and become self-reliant. For this, I sincerely thank everyone in the state for their support."

A beneficiary, Tulsi Debbarma Das, said, "Under the initiative of Ward No. 5, a tailoring training programme was organised in which 100 women received tailoring training. Along with the training, we were provided with certificates and sewing machines. This programme has encouraged women to work, become financially independent, and earn their own livelihood. As a result, not only have we become self-reliant, but our families have also benefited and become more financially secure. For this valuable initiative, I sincerely thank the State Government."

Another beneficiary, Maman Majumder Das, said, "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the State Government for providing sewing machines to women. These machines have given us an opportunity to work and become self-reliant. I also extend my heartfelt thanks to the Councillor of Ward No. 5 for making this initiative possible, and to our Mayor for his support."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)