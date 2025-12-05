CCTV footage showed the family members and guests from both sides threw punches, pushed one another, and some picked up red plastic chairs to hit each other.

A wedding celebration in Bihar's Bodh Gaya turned chaotic over a bizarre reason - shortage of rasgulla. Members of the bride and groom’s families hurled punches, shoved one another, and even brandished red plastic chairs. CCTV footage captured the banquet space turning into a battlefield.

The dramatic clash erupted on November 29 at a hotel in Bakraur, Bodh Gaya, but only surfaced on Wednesday evening after the video went viral. Pawan Kumar, son of Mahendra Prasad of Hathiyawan village, was to marry Kavita Kumari, daughter of Suresh Prasad of Atri. Both families arrived and the garland exchange unfolded peacefully.

However, when guests approached the dinner counter, they discovered that the rasgullas had run out. The desert scarcity triggered fury and within moments chairs crashed, plates were flung into the air, glasses shattered across the hall.

Dowry angle?

Suresh Prasad, the bride’s father, said, “Wedding rituals were underway. Meanwhile, the groom’s side started demanding an additional Rs 2 lakh as dowry, which we opposed. After this, the groom’s side started beating us, in which several people from our side were injured. We have filed an FIR in the matter at Bodh Gaya police station,” he said.

The groom’s family, however, denied any dowry angle, pinning the entire fiasco on the rasgullas. They said that the rituals were nearly complete and insisted the wedding could still go on if only the bride’s side agreed.

“The dispute over the shortage of rasgullas escalated so much that the girl’s side broke off the wedding. They are alleging that additional dowry demands were being made, which is false. An FIR has also been filed at Bodh Gaya police station. We still want our son to marry the same girl, but the bride’s side is not ready,” said Mahendra Prasad, the groom’s father.

Bodh Gaya police said both families are being questioned, and further investigation is underway.