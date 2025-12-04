- Home
With the northeast monsoon intensifying in Tamil Nadu, the rain will continue for the next few days due to a lower atmospheric circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea.
Northeast monsoon intensifies
As the northeast monsoon intensified in Tamil Nadu, continuous heavy rain has lashed various districts, including Chennai, for the past few days. This led to waterlogging in residential areas and on roads in the capital city, causing major trouble for motorists and the public. Now, the weather center has issued a heavy rain warning for 13 districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu.
Lower atmospheric circulation
A lower atmospheric circulation is present over the southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep areas. The deep low-pressure area over the coastal regions of North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry yesterday moved slowly westwards, weakened into a low-pressure area over North Tamil Nadu yesterday evening, and further weakened this morning.
Heavy rain warning in Tamil Nadu
Today, a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may experience light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning. There's a chance of heavy rain in isolated places in Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Nilgiris, hilly areas of Coimbatore, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi districts.
Rain for southern districts tomorrow
Similarly, tomorrow, a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal may get light to moderate rain with thunder. There's a chance of heavy rain in isolated places in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi districts. From the 6th to the 10th, light to moderate rain may occur in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
Heavy rain warning in Chennai
Today, Chennai and its suburbs will generally have cloudy skies. Some parts of the city might get moderate to heavy rain with thunder and lightning. Max temp will be around 28-29°C, min temp around 24°C.
Similarly, tomorrow, the sky will be partly cloudy. Some areas might see light to moderate rain with thunder. Max temp will be around 28-29°C, and min temp around 24-25°C, the weather center said.
