Image Credit : our own

Today, Chennai and its suburbs will generally have cloudy skies. Some parts of the city might get moderate to heavy rain with thunder and lightning. Max temp will be around 28-29°C, min temp around 24°C.

Similarly, tomorrow, the sky will be partly cloudy. Some areas might see light to moderate rain with thunder. Max temp will be around 28-29°C, and min temp around 24-25°C, the weather center said.