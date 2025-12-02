Chennai Weather Update: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain Today and Tomorrow for 4 Districts
The red alert for Tiruvallur district is withdrawn, replaced by an orange alert for very heavy rain. With the depression weakening, northern districts including Chennai and Chengalpattu will get very heavy rainfall.
Chennai Tamil Nadu Weather Update Heavy Rain Alert
Tiruvallur's red alert is off, now an orange alert. The deep depression weakened, now centered 40 km southeast of Chennai. The system's core was just 25 km from the coast.
The system is moving southwest and will weaken over the next 24 hours. Today, expect light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in many parts of North Tamil Nadu and some other areas.
Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, and Ranipet. Heavy showers in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, and nearby areas. Strong winds up to 55 kmph are also likely.
Tomorrow, expect widespread light to moderate rain. Heavy to very heavy showers are likely in Nilgiris, Erode, and Coimbatore. Other districts might see heavy rain and gusty winds.
From December 4th to 8th, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is predicted in a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
Chennai will be cloudy with heavy to very heavy rain today. Tomorrow, expect partly cloudy skies with moderate showers. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 30°C over the two days.
