Image Credit : Getty

Cyclone Ditwah, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, has weakened into a deep depression. Since it's been stationary for hours, Chennai and nearby areas have seen heavy rain since yesterday morning. The system is about 50 km from Chennai and is expected to bring on-and-off heavy showers to Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu for the next 24 hours.