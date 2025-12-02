Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Ditwah Weakens; Schools, Colleges Closed In THESE 4 Places
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure system stuck near Chennai for two days is bringing heavy downpours to districts like Chennai and Tiruvallur. Because of the rain, schools and colleges in 4 districts are closed
Heavy rain in 4 districts
Cyclone Ditwah, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, has weakened into a deep depression. Since it's been stationary for hours, Chennai and nearby areas have seen heavy rain since yesterday morning. The system is about 50 km from Chennai and is expected to bring on-and-off heavy showers to Chennai, Kanchipuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu for the next 24 hours.
Holiday for schools and colleges
Due to non-stop heavy rain, schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu are closed today. The downpour, which started Monday morning and lasted till evening, caused waterlogging in many parts of Chennai. People in low-lying areas had a tough time as water pooled up everywhere.
Normal life affected
Traffic got really bad in areas like Pallikaranai, Sholinganallur, Thoraipakkam, and Porur, where ongoing work for the metro, storm drains, and elevated railway projects made things worse.
