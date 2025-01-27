Chennai: Onion, tomato price DROPS for consumers; Check rates HERE

Prices of essential cooking ingredients like tomatoes and onions, which recently reached record highs, have now decreased, bringing relief to households. Consumers are now purchasing these vegetables in larger quantities

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 8:36 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 8:36 AM IST

Vegetable prices drop significantly. How much are tomatoes and onions?

What are the vegetable prices?

Cooking and vegetables are inseparable. Vegetables provide flavor and satisfaction to any meal. Tomatoes and onions are especially crucial; cooking without them is almost impossible. From rasam to biryani, the demand for these two is high. So, even if other vegetable prices rise, homemakers don't worry as much as when tomato and onion prices increase

Tomato and Onion Prices

Fluctuating Tomato and Onion Prices

In the past few months, tomato and onion prices reached unprecedented highs, ranging from 100 to 150 rupees per kilogram. This created a significant strain on monthly budgets. People who used to buy these vegetables by the kilogram were forced to reduce their purchases. Everyone eagerly awaited a price drop. Fortunately, with the increased arrival of monsoon-season vegetables, tomato and onion prices began to decline

Tomato Price Today

Increased Arrival of Monsoon Vegetables

Overjoyed homemakers started buying tomatoes and onions in bulk. Tomatoes are now selling for 10 to 15 rupees per kilogram, and large onions for 30 to 40 rupees. The prices of green vegetables, which peaked during Pongal last week, have also decreased. Green vegetables that were selling for 80 to 100 rupees per kilogram last week are now available for 25 to 35 rupees

Vegetable Prices

What are the vegetable prices in Koyambedu?

Green vegetable prices have decreased in Chennai's Koyambedu wholesale market. Large onions are selling for 20 to 35 rupees per kilogram, small onions for 50 to 80 rupees, tomatoes for 15 to 20 rupees, green chilies for 35 rupees, beetroot for 20 rupees, potatoes for 30 rupees, and bell peppers for 25 rupees

Koyambedu Vegetable Prices

Green Vegetable Prices

Bitter gourd is selling for 40 rupees per kilogram, bottle gourd for 30 rupees, beans for 60 rupees, broad beans for 35 rupees, cabbage for 10 rupees, carrots for 30 rupees, cauliflower for 15 rupees each, cluster beans for 50 rupees, cucumbers for 25 rupees, drumsticks for 80 rupees, and eggplant for 20 rupees

Vegetable Prices Today

Decline in Vegetable Prices

Beans are selling for 30 rupees per kilogram, ginger for 50 rupees, okra for 50 rupees, pumpkin for 20 rupees, radish for 10 rupees, ridge gourd for 40 rupees, and snake gourd for 25 rupees at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai

