In a first-of-its-kind step in Jharkhand, a cafe run fully by members of the transgender community will open in Ramgarh. Named “TransCafe”, the outlet will operate from the district collectorate park and will be managed by a group of 10 transgender persons.

Ramgarh Deputy Commissioner Faiz Aq Ahmed Mumtaz said the cafe will be inaugurated on Tuesday. He explained that the initiative aims to help transgender individuals become part of mainstream society and earn a respectful livelihood.

The cafe will be run by a self-help group called Kinnar Utthan Samiti. Initially, visitors will be served tea, coffee, snacks and light refreshments. Officials said the menu may expand later depending on demand.

Initiative aims to promote dignity and inclusion

Officials said this will be the first cafe in the state to be fully operated by members of the transgender community. The administration hopes the project will help reduce social barriers and create better interaction between residents and transgender persons.

Kinnar Utthan Samiti president Himanshi Pradhan said the cafe is not only about employment but also about visibility and respect. She said many people have limited understanding of transgender individuals. According to her, the community can perform many types of mainstream work if given equal opportunity.

She also said the cafe will help change how children view transgender persons. Regular interaction in a friendly environment, she added, will help remove fear and misunderstanding.