Five Friends Killed After Car Crashes into KSRTC Bus on Bengaluru Highway
Five friends from Doddaballapur died after their speeding car hit a divider and crashed into a KSRTC bus on the Tumakuru-Bengaluru highway flyover. Two victims were students and three were working. Bus staff and passengers suffered minor injuries.
Five young men died after their speeding car hit a divider and crashed into a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus on a flyover along the Tumakuru-Bengaluru highway. The crash happened late at night around 11:30 on Sunday and caused heavy damage to both vehicles.
How the collision happened
According to investigators, the car was moving at high speed on the flyover when the driver lost control. The vehicle struck the divider, jumped to the opposite side of the road, and collided head-on with the KSRTC bus. The car was completely crushed, and all five occupants died on the spot.
Victims were friends from Doddaballapur
Police said the victims were close friends from Doddaballapur. Two were students and three were working professionals. They were travelling together in a recently purchased second-hand car when the accident occurred.
Bus damaged, passengers injured
The front portion of the bus was badly damaged and the windshield shattered. The driver, conductor, and six passengers suffered minor injuries. The bus was carrying 43 passengers at the time. After emergency help arrived, passengers were shifted safely to other buses.
Emergency response and investigation
Police teams reached the site quickly, cleared the wreckage, and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for post-mortem examination. After formal procedures, the bodies were handed over to the families. Officers have started a detailed investigation into the cause of the crash.
Investigation ongoing: Joint Commissioner of Police Reddy
Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Karthik Reddy visited the accident spot. He said the crash took place around 11:30 pm. Blood samples of the deceased were collected to check for alcohol consumption. Police are also verifying other factors related to the incident.
Grief of the deceased's parents near the hospital
Scenes outside the hospital were deeply emotional. Family members cried uncontrollably after learning about the deaths. One mother said her son had told her he would return in ten minutes. Another parent said her child had simply stepped out to meet a friend.
Families struggle to accept the loss
Relatives described the young men as cheerful and responsible. One grieving father said his son had just taken the family out for sweets before leaving home. The sudden loss of five lives in one crash has left families and the local community in shock.
