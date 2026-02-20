Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis highlighted AI's potential for climate-proof agriculture, introducing the MahaVISTAAR app. This 'one-stop solution' for farmers aims to provide reliable, timely support for cropping cycles, with 2.5 million users already.

AI for 'Climate-Proof Agriculture'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday highlighted the potential role of artificial intelligence in achieving climate-proof agriculture and cited the state's MahaVISTAAR AI initiative that seeks to provides "one-stop solution" to farmers.

Speaking to ANI, CM Fadnavis said, "Today, due to climate change, we need climate-proof agriculture, and AI has the potential to do that. So, we are already using AI. We have started MahaVISTAAR. Through it, we have around 2.5 million farmers on our app, and that is a one-stop solution for all the farmers."

He added,"It's a very good thing. I'm very happy. India is leading this revolution in AI, and it will have huge results, especially in the Global South."

The MahaVISTAAR-AI initiative is set to usher in a new phase of tech-enabled, inclusive agriculture in Maharashtra, providing farmers with reliable, accessible, and timely support as they manage the Kharif season and future cropping cycles.

Global Challenges and India's AI Vision

Earlier today, CM Fadnavis highlighted the mounting global challenges facing the agriculture sector, saying food systems worldwide are under strain due to climate volatility, falling water tables, deteriorating soil health, fragile supply chains, and unpredictable global markets.

Speaking at the India AI Summit 2026, Fadnavis said that for countries of the Global South, agriculture is not just an economic activity but a pillar of livelihood, social stability, and national security. He added that India recognises this reality deeply and, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has placed digital public infrastructure and responsible artificial intelligence at the centre of national development.

"We meet at a very defining moment. Across the world, food systems are under strain, climate volatility is intensifying, water tables are falling, soil health is deteriorating, supply chains are fragile, and global markets are unpredictable. For countries from the Global South, agriculture is not merely an economic sector, it is livelihood, social stability, and national security. India understands this very deeply, and under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has placed digital public infrastructure and responsible AI at the centre stage of national development," said Fadnavis.

He said the India AI Mission aims to use technology to promote inclusion, transparency, and scale, with agriculture at its core.

Noting that over half a billion Indians depend directly or indirectly on farming, Fadnavis pointed out that smallholders continue to face fragmented information, rising input costs, climate uncertainty, and limited access to credit and markets.

"The India AI Mission is about using technology to deliver inclusion, transparency, and scale. Today, agriculture must sit at the heart of this mission. Over half a billion Indians depend directly or indirectly on agriculture, yet small holders face fragmented information, pricing input cost, climate uncertainty, and limited access to credit and markets," said Fadnavis.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 brings together policymakers, industry leaders and technology experts to discuss the future of artificial intelligence and its role in driving innovation and economic growth. (ANI)