The Supreme Court slammed the Andhra Pradesh Police for 'collusion' with YSRCP MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar, accused in a Dalit youth's murder. The court noted a 'clear nexus' between state power and police, issuing strict trial deadlines.

Coming down heavily on the Andhra Pradesh Police for what it described as a "lax approach, if not collusion" with YSRCP MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar, accused in the 2022 murder of a 26-year-old Dalit youth in Kakinada, the Supreme Court on Friday said the case reflected a clear nexus between State power and the police.

The Court was hearing an appeal filed by YSRCP MLC Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar, who was arrested in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Dalit youth Veedhi Subramanyam in Kakinada in May 2023, challenging the decision of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to deny him bail. Bhaskar faces charges under Section 302 of the IPC and provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

While passing a slew of directions to ensure prompt investigation and fair trial in the matter, a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi censured the State police. "We are conscious of the gruesome nature of the act. Yet, what disturbs us is that the police and the investigating agency appear to have been hobnobbing with the accused. All efforts were made to give him default bail under Section 167(2) on a platter. The filing of a supplementary chargesheet at this stage again shows laxity, if not collusion. This is a clear case of the nexus of State power and State police. There is complete collusion and connivance. If you think we will permit the trial to be kept pending in this manner, you are mistaken", the Court said.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had earlier declined to grant default bail. The top court, however, had granted leave and interim bail to the appellant, who has since remained on interim bail for over two-and-a-half years.

Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the State of Andhra Pradesh, submitted that the State had moved the trial court for further investigation in the matter and was granted permission. He contended that earlier issues were distinct and that it could not be said that the State had done nothing in the matter.

Court Issues Stringent Directions for Time-Bound Trial

The Bench, however, remained critical of the manner in which the prosecution had proceeded, particularly the timing of the filing of a supplementary chargesheet and the overall pace of the trial. Emphasising the need to strike a balance between the liberty of the accused and the right of the victim to a fair and expeditious trial, the Court disposed of the appeal with stringent directions to ensure a time-bound trial.

The Court requested the Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court to assign the case to a competent trial judge who would conduct proceedings on a weekly basis. It directed that any further investigation must be completed by March 31, 2026. The issue of framing of charges must be decided by April 18, 2026, the Court added.

Further, it said that the prosecution must conclude its evidence expeditiously and in any case not later than August 31, 2026. The trial must come to an end by November 30, 2026, it directed.

The Court also requested the Administrative Judge concerned to ensure that the trial court is spared from other matters to facilitate adherence to the timeline in this case. It further requested the High Court not to pass any interim orders that may impede the time-bound completion of the trial.

The continuation of the appellant's bail will depend on strict compliance with conditions, including that he shall not tamper with evidence, failing which necessary consequences would follow, the Court warned. (ANI)