'Pakadwa Vivah' in Bihar: Police Aspirant Drugged, Married Against His Will in Samastipur
A Bihar Police aspirant from Samastipur, Nitish Kumar, has alleged that he was kidnapped, beaten, drugged and forced into marriage under the practice known as ‘Pakadwa Vivah’. The wedding video, showing him appearing unconscious, has gone viral.
Alleged forced marriage in Bihar's Samastipur
An alleged case of forced marriage has surfaced from Samastipur district in Bihar. A young man preparing for the Bihar Police recruitment exam was reportedly kidnapped and married against his will. A video of the wedding has gone viral on social media, sparking anger and debate.
The incident falls under the Patori police station area.
What is 'Pakadwa Vivah'?
The practice, locally known as ‘Pakadwa Vivah’, has been reported in some rural parts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. In such cases, families allegedly abduct educated or government job aspirants and force them into marriage. Though widely criticised, such incidents occasionally come to light.
Groom seen unconscious in viral video
In this case, the young man has been identified as Nitish Kumar, son of Kaleshwar Rai from Jodi Pokhar village under Shiura Panchayat. He was allegedly forced to marry Lakshmi Kumari, daughter of Shankar Rai from Chakraj Ali village.
A case of 'Pakdaua Marriage' has came to light from Samastipur district in Bihar. Here, a young man preparing for the Bihar Police recruitment was allegedly abducted and forcibly married after being given a sedative substance
pic.twitter.com/O9pWBUBe6F
— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 11, 2026
In the viral clip, Nitish appears weak and unable to stand properly. Another man is seen holding his hand and making him place the wedding garland on the bride.
Nitish’s allegations
Nitish claimed in a video statement that on February 7, while he was on his way to a library, some youths stopped him and forcibly took him away. He alleged that he was beaten and drugged before being taken to Khudeshwar Sthan temple in Morwa block, where the marriage was performed.
He further alleged that after the ceremony, he was locked inside a house and prevented from contacting anyone. He said clearly that the marriage took place against his will.
Police begin investigation
After the video spread widely online, police intervened and brought Nitish from his in-laws’ house to the police station for questioning. Authorities confirmed that the matter is under serious investigation.
Patori police station in-charge Anil Kumar said officers are verifying whether the marriage was forced or consensual. The claims made in the viral video are also being checked. Legal action will be taken once the facts are confirmed.
Public outrage online
Social media users have strongly condemned the incident. Many said that kidnapping and forcing someone into marriage is a criminal act, not a tradition.
One user wrote, “This is completely unacceptable. Kidnapping someone and forcing them to marry is not a tradition, it’s a crime.” The case has now become a major topic of discussion in the region.
