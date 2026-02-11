A CCTV video from Muzaffarnagar’s Anand Puri area shows a scooter crashing into a wall after a child reportedly twisted the accelerator. The woman riding the scooter and her children suffered minor injuries. The clip has gone viral on social media.

A surprising accident in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral after CCTV footage showed a scooter suddenly speeding forward and crashing into a wall. The incident took place in the Anand Puri area, which falls under the Civil Lines police station limits.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to local reports, a woman was returning home from school with her children. The scooter was either parked or moving very slowly when a child reportedly twisted the accelerator. Within seconds, the vehicle shot forward and hit a nearby wall.

Scroll to load tweet…

What the video shows

The CCTV clip shows the woman and children on the scooter moments before the crash. Suddenly, the accelerator is pulled, and the scooter loses control. It moves ahead quickly and smashes into a wall.

The woman and the children fell after the impact. Thankfully, they suffered only minor injuries. No serious harm was reported. The video has since been widely shared on X and Instagram, drawing thousands of views and reactions.

Mixed reactions online

Many social media users expressed shock and concern. Several people posted crying and shocked emojis. One user wrote, “Hope everyone is ok.. especially kids.” Another commented, “Unbelievable a child on the road did that?????”

Some users pointed out that children often act without understanding danger, writing, “Bachche hain to mumkin hai,” meaning children can make such mistakes. Others blamed carelessness and said parents must be more alert.

Interestingly, many viewers also noticed a dog near the scene. Comments like “Dog is also curious to help” and “‘The Dog’ took my heart” showed how the animal caught people’s attention.