Bharat Bandh: No major disruption, transport services normal in Tamil Nadu
A nationwide strike is taking place today, demanding 17 points, including halting the privatization of public sector companies and filling vacant positions. Most buses are operating in Tamil Nadu.
Nationwide strike
The nationwide strike demands 17 points, including stopping the privatization of public sector companies, filling vacancies, implementing the old pension scheme for government employees, and withdrawing the 4 labor law codes. Several trade unions support the strike in Tamil Nadu.
Strike in South India
Buses and autos are running in Tamil Nadu. Shops and educational institutions are open. Transport officials confirmed normal bus operations. Temporary drivers and conductors are working. Road and rail blockades are expected later.
Rail, bus blockade in Chennai
Temporary drivers and conductors are filling in for striking workers. Measures are in place for smooth bus operations. Banking services are expected to be affected.
Banking services affected
Warning to government employees
Government employees and teachers are warned against participating in the strike. Those who violate the order face disciplinary action and loss of pay. Attendance reports are required.