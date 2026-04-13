Coastal districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada will stay mostly sunny with less rain. However, some parts of the Western Ghats foothills might see light showers. The Malenadu region, including Kodagu and Hassan, could get light evening rains, which is great news for coffee and areca nut farmers.

Meanwhile, North Interior districts like Belagavi and Kalaburagi will remain dry and hot until at least April 18. South Interior districts like Bengaluru and Mysuru will have partly cloudy skies with a chance of light drizzles.