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Bengaluru Weather Latest Update: Finally some relief! Thunderstorms To Hit Karnataka From April 15
Finally, some good news for people tired of the scorching summer heat. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that many districts in Karnataka will get rain and thunderstorms starting from April 15.
Bengaluru Weather Update Rain And Thunderstorms
Bengaluru Weather Update Rain And Thunderstorms
Bengaluru Weather Update Rain And Thunderstorms
Coastal districts like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada will stay mostly sunny with less rain. However, some parts of the Western Ghats foothills might see light showers. The Malenadu region, including Kodagu and Hassan, could get light evening rains, which is great news for coffee and areca nut farmers.
Meanwhile, North Interior districts like Belagavi and Kalaburagi will remain dry and hot until at least April 18. South Interior districts like Bengaluru and Mysuru will have partly cloudy skies with a chance of light drizzles.
Bengaluru Weather Update Rain And Thunderstorms
Experts explain that a wind trough, which is a low-pressure air path, is stretching from North Tamil Nadu to Karnataka. This is what's causing the rain.
Authorities are advising people to stay indoors during thunderstorms, use electronics carefully, and be cautious while travelling. This rain should bring down the temperature and give everyone some much-needed relief from the heat.
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