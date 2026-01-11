Over the last three days, Bengaluru’s daytime temperatures have consistently remained below normal, with a clear downward trend.

On January 8, the maximum temperature stood at 25.5°C, followed by 25°C on January 9, before dipping further to 23.7°C on January 10.

Meteorologists had earlier warned of this drop, attributing it to a weather circulation that has moved into north Sri Lanka, influencing conditions across south India, including Karnataka.