Tripura Boosts Sports with New Infrastructure

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday that the state government is taking new steps to improve the quality of sports in the state, with the highest importance being given to the development of sports infrastructure. "Many advanced sports infrastructures have already been developed in the state. This is creating opportunities for the development of sports talent in the state," he said.

Inaugural Tripura State Games Launched

Saha said this while inaugurating the Tripura State Games-2026, organised by the Tripura Olympic Association today. Inaugurating the games by lighting the torch and releasing balloons, the Chief Minister said that there is no alternative to sports for keeping the body and mind healthy. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid special emphasis on connecting one of the largest sections of the country's human resources, students and youth, with sports, along with their studies. Various sports competitions, including 'Khelo India,' are being organised with the aim of building a better India. The state government has also taken various programs to build a better Tripura," he said.

On the occasion, CM Saha also said that the State Games have been started for the first time in the state. This initiative will play a helpful role in the development of sports talent in the state. "Tripura State Games is a brilliant platform for showcasing the skills of sports talents. It will strengthen the spirit of healthy competition as well as inspire a culture of skill and discipline," he said.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that these games will encourage students and youth to play sports.

Dignitaries in Attendance

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Paschim Tripura Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Bishwajit Shil, Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor and MLA Dipak Majumdar, MLA Minarani Sarkar, renowned gymnast Padma Shri Deepa Karmakar, Sports Department Secretary PK Chakraborty, West Tripura District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar, Assam Rifles DIG Brigadier Nishan Chandal, BSF Tripura Front IG Alok Kumar Chakraborty, Sports Department Director L Darlong, Tripura Olympic Association President Ratan Saha, and General Secretary Sujit Roy were present. (ANI)