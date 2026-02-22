The 30th Divya Kala Mela was inaugurated in Dehradun by Governor Gurmeet Singh. He highlighted it as a platform for Divyangjan to contribute to India's economy and showcase creativity as part of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The 30th "Divya Kala Mela" inaugurated at the Rangers Ground in Dehradun on Sunday by Uttarakhand Governor Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmeet Singh. Speaking as the chief guest, Governor Gurmeet Singh said, "Divya Kala Mela is not merely an event, but a powerful platform of inspiration and enthusiasm that underscores the decisive role of Divyangjan in making India the world's third-largest economy."

T While speaking at the grand inauguration of the 30th Divya Kala Mela at Rangers Ground, Governor Singh remarked that the creativity displayed at the Mela is not just art, but a living expression of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. The Governor highlighted artificial intelligence and technological innovations as bridges to new opportunities for persons with disabilities, emphasising that technology does not discriminate. He called for products created at the Mela to reach global markets, giving divine talent international recognition. According to him, with determination and capability, Divyangjan can achieve excellence in any field.

Government Support and Initiatives

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B. L. Verma stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, and various welfare schemes have created a strong foundation for integrating Divyangjan into the mainstream. He informed that ₹375 crore has been allocated in the current budget through the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India for the purchase and fitting of assistive devices, directly benefiting a large number of individuals.

Theri MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah described Divya Kala Mela as more than just an event, calling it a catalyst for social transformation. She appreciated the efforts of the Government of India and the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in giving national recognition to such initiatives and bringing them to Uttarakhand. Referring to India's achievements in the Paralympics, she said talent knows no boundaries.

MLA Khajan Das termed the Mela a commendable initiative that provides dignity and opportunity to Divyangjan, stating that such platforms send a positive message across society and elevate confidence to new heights.

In his welcome address, Pradeep A., Director, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), said that the Mela is a comprehensive effort to connect Divyang entrepreneurs with markets, finance, and employment opportunities. He added that assistive device registrations, institutional awareness stalls, and job fairs are being organised to strengthen empowerment initiatives.

A Legacy of Empowerment and Success

The 30th edition of Divya Kala Mela in Dehradun marks an important milestone in the nationwide series of such events. So far, 29 Melas held across the country have seen participation from around 2,362 individuals, generating business worth over ₹23 crore. The government has sanctioned loans exceeding ₹20 crore to encourage Divyang entrepreneurs, reaffirming its commitment to economic empowerment. Additionally, employment fairs have witnessed participation from approximately 3,131 candidates, with 1,007 shortlisted and more than 313 receiving job offers.

Highlights of the Dehradun Mela

The nine-day Mela in Dehradun features around 90 stalls, with participation from over 100 Divyang artisans, artists, and entrepreneurs representing 16 States and Union Territories. Visitors can explore handicrafts, handloom products, embroidery, home decor, garments, organic food items, jewellery, toys, and gift articles.

A special job fair will be held on 26 February 2026, while the grand cultural programme "Divya Kala Shakti" will take place on 1 March 2026, showcasing the extraordinary talent of Divyang artists. Organised from February 21 to March 1, daily from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM, the Mela offers free entry to all. With vibrant cultural performances, sports activities, and assistive device registration facilities, Divya Kala Mela stands as an inclusive and inspiring platform, where art becomes a pathway to dignity, empowerment, and self-reliance. (ANI)