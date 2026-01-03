For Bengaluru, a partly cloudy sky is forecast over the next 24 to 48 hours, with fog or mist likely during early morning hours in some areas. Patchy light rain is possible nearby, while maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 28°C and 19°C respectively.

Humidity levels are likely to remain around 64 per cent, with winds blowing at 20.9 km/h.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to remain in the range of 65–100, categorised as Poor.