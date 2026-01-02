- Home
Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Heavy Rain Expected in Coimbatore, Theni, Tenkasi & Nilgiris
Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Update: Heavy Rain Expected in Coimbatore, Theni, Tenkasi & Nilgiris
Due to a lower atmospheric circulation, heavy rain is likely in 4 districts of Tamil Nadu: Coimbatore, Theni, Tenkasi, and Nilgiris. The weather center also reports that dry weather and early morning fog are expected for the next few days.
Chennai Meteorological Centre
Yesterday, heavy rains lashed districts including Nilgiris, Tenkasi, and Theni. Today, a heavy rain warning has been issued for 4 districts: Coimbatore, Theni, Tenkasi, and Nilgiris. A lower atmospheric circulation persists over Tamil Nadu and another over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast.
Heavy Rain Warning
Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is likely in South and North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Early morning fog is expected in North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Heavy rain is possible in the hilly areas of Coimbatore, Theni, Tenkasi, and Nilgiris districts.
Light to moderate rain
Similarly, tomorrow, light to moderate rain may occur in a few places in South Tamil Nadu. Dry weather will prevail in North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Light fog is expected in the early morning hours in some places.
Chance of rain on January 6th
From Jan 4-5, dry weather will prevail in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, with some early morning fog. On Jan 6, light to moderate rain is expected in some places, along with early morning fog, as per the weather center.
Chennai Weather Update
Chennai and suburbs will be partly cloudy with morning fog and light rain. Max temp 30-31°C, min 23°C. Tomorrow will be similar with partly cloudy skies and morning fog.
