- Home
- India
- Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Light Rain Likely in City, Night Temperatures Rise Across Karnataka
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Light Rain Likely in City, Night Temperatures Rise Across Karnataka
Bengaluru sees overcast skies with passing drizzles and rising night temperatures across Karnataka. Humidity at 71% and moderate winds at 16.9 km/h. Air quality remains moderate. Light rain expected today with dry conditions returning from Wednesday.
Bengaluru Weather Update
Bengaluru is experiencing an overcast evening with passing drizzles and a cool start to the week. The region is anticipated to experience mostly dry conditions in the coming days.
The week has started on a cool note for the city, with occasional light rain nearby, humidity at 71%, and moderate winds blowing at 16.9 km/h.
The air quality is moderate (AQI 55–98), and the weather is expected to clear gradually over the next few days, with mostly dry conditions from Wednesday onwards.
Night Temperatures Rise Across Karnataka
Night temperatures have increased across the State due to the Bay of Bengal (BOB) circulation cloud mass.
While daytime temperatures remained slightly lower, the cloud cover has contributed to warmer nights across various districts of Karnataka.
The change has been more noticeable in interior regions, affecting the overall daily temperature variation.
Minimum Temperatures Recorded in Plains
Bidar recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 12.5°C in the plains of Karnataka. Other northern districts are likely to witness slightly higher night temperatures due to the cloud cover.
These conditions highlight the variation between coastal and interior regions, with night temperatures remaining elevated while daytime temperatures are moderated.
Dry Conditions in Coastal and Interior Districts
Dry weather is expected to prevail over most districts of Coastal Karnataka, while light rain may occur at one or two places in Kodagu, Chamarajanagara, Hassan, and Mysuru.
Interior districts, including Bengaluru (Urban & Rural), Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Ramanagara, Mandya, Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Shivamogga, and Vijayanagara, are expected to remain largely dry over the next few days.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.