Bengaluru is experiencing an overcast evening with passing drizzles and a cool start to the week. The region is anticipated to experience mostly dry conditions in the coming days.

The week has started on a cool note for the city, with occasional light rain nearby, humidity at 71%, and moderate winds blowing at 16.9 km/h.

The air quality is moderate (AQI 55–98), and the weather is expected to clear gradually over the next few days, with mostly dry conditions from Wednesday onwards.