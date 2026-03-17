Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed the record-long Rajya Sabha debate on Rural Development. He thanked 54 participating members and assured that all feasible and constructive suggestions would be implemented to ensure meaningful outcomes.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday welcomed the extensive discussion in the Rajya Sabha on the functioning of the Ministry of Rural Development, noting that it marked the longest-ever debate on demands for grants for any department.

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Addressing the Upper House, Chouhan expressed gratitude to members for giving significant importance to rural development and village-centric issues. He highlighted that 54 members participated in the debate, which spanned four days.

"54 people have spoken in this discussion. Today is the fourth day, and as the Parliamentary Affairs Minister mentioned, this has become the longest discussion ever held on the demands for grants of any department, this one being on rural development. I am grateful that you have given such importance to rural development and to the villages," Chouhan said.

Assurance to Implement Suggestions

Replying to the discussion, the Union Minister assured the House that the government is committed to acting on constructive suggestions. He emphasised that the debate should not remain a mere formality but should lead to meaningful outcomes.

Chouhan said that all feasible and practical recommendations would be seriously considered and implemented, underlining the government's responsibility to ensure that discussions translate into action. "Before I proceed further, Hon'ble Deputy Chairman, I assure all respected members that the constructive suggestions that have come up, and those that can be implemented, will not remain mere debate for the sake of debate. The discussion should be positive and constructive, and if suggestions emerge, it is our responsibility to implement and accept them. I give my full assurance that we will certainly try to implement those that are feasible," he added.

'Democracy is a Sacred Temple'

Welcoming criticism, he stated that while feedback is essential in a democracy, it should not be made merely for the sake of opposition. He stressed the importance of constructive and purposeful dialogue.

Describing democracy as more than just a physical institution, Chouhan called it a "sacred temple," where the people are central and meaningful debate is its lifeblood. He concluded by reaffirming his appreciation for the discussion and the spirit in which it was conducted. "Every such criticism is welcome. But criticism should not be done just for the sake of criticism. It is not appropriate to criticise merely for the sake of saying something. Democracy is not just a structure made of bricks, mortar, and cement; it is a sacred temple. I bow my head here again and again. If there is an idol in this sacred temple, it is the people, and if there is life in it, it is meaningful debate. Therefore, I wholeheartedly welcome this discussion," he said. (ANI)