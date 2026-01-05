Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: Clear Skies in the City, Dry Weather Across Karnataka
Bengaluru witnessed clear skies and mild winter conditions as minimum temperatures stayed near normal. Dry weather is likely across Coastal, North Interior and South Interior Karnataka, with fog or mist expected during early morning hours.
Bengaluru Weather Remains Mild With Clear Skies
Bengaluru experienced a calm winter night, with clear skies and comfortable conditions prevailing across the city.
The temperature hovered around 20°C, while humidity stood at 52 per cent, accompanied by moderate winds of 20.9 km/h.
Air quality levels ranged between AQI 70 and 160, categorised as poor, though sunny conditions dominated through the day.
Subdued Winter Conditions Across Karnataka
Across Karnataka, winter conditions remained relatively subdued last night. Minimum temperatures ranged from normal to 2°C above normal in many parts of the state. However, a gradual improvement in winter chill is expected from tonight, with most locations likely to record normal to slightly below normal minimum temperatures.
Davangere Records Lowest Minimum Temperature
Among the plains of Karnataka, Davangere recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 14.0°C, signalling the onset of cooler nights in interior regions.
Dry weather conditions are expected to prevail across Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka, with no significant rainfall activity forecast.
Foggy Mornings Likely
According to the local weather forecast for Bengaluru, clear skies will continue over the next 24 to 48 hours. Fog or mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas.
The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 27°C and 15°C, respectively, offering pleasant daytime weather with slightly cooler nights.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.