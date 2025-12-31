Image Credit : @sriharikaranth/X

Bengaluru is closing the year on a warmer-than-usual note, with both daytime and nighttime temperatures remaining above normal.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 18.4°C last night, which is about 2.5°C above average, while the maximum temperature reached 28.5°C this afternoon, nearly 1.3°C higher than normal. This trend indicates a mild winter phase rather than typical December chill.