- Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: City Records Above-Normal Temperatures, Partly Cloudy Skies Ahead
Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: City Records Above-Normal Temperatures, Partly Cloudy Skies Ahead
Bengaluru recorded above-normal temperatures with the minimum at 18.4°C and the maximum at 28.5°C. Partly cloudy skies, early-morning mist and chances of light rain are likely, while warm days and nights may continue till January 4–5.
Warm End to the Year in Bengaluru
Bengaluru is closing the year on a warmer-than-usual note, with both daytime and nighttime temperatures remaining above normal.
The city recorded a minimum temperature of 18.4°C last night, which is about 2.5°C above average, while the maximum temperature reached 28.5°C this afternoon, nearly 1.3°C higher than normal. This trend indicates a mild winter phase rather than typical December chill.
Weather Conditions and Air Quality
Currently, Bengaluru is experiencing clear skies with temperatures around 22°C and relative humidity at 51%.
Winds are blowing at around 12.2 kmph, keeping conditions comfortable despite the warmth. However, air quality remains a concern, with the AQI recorded in the “poor” category.
Elsewhere in the state, Vijayapura recorded the lowest minimum temperature among plains at 9.0°C, highlighting regional contrasts.
Higher Temperatures Across Key Stations
Temperature readings from major observation points also reflected the warming trend. Kempegowda International Airport recorded a maximum of 29.8°C, while HAL station logged 28.7°C.
Meteorologists noted that the spike in daytime temperatures is slightly surprising for this time of year and may be linked to a disturbance in the usual northeast seasonal wind flow.
Clear skies and bright sunshine further contributed to the warmer conditions.
Rain Outlook and Forecast for the Next 48 Hours
Dry weather is likely to prevail across Coastal Karnataka and several interior districts, including Ballari, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, and Shivamogga. However, light rain may occur at one or two places over Bengaluru Urban and Rural, along with districts such as Mandya, Mysuru, Tumakuru, and Ramanagara.
Over the next 24 to 48 hours, Bengaluru is expected to see partly cloudy skies, with fog or mist during early morning hours.
Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 28°C and 18°C respectively, with warm days and nights expected to continue until January 4–5.
