Image Credit : Asianet News

According to the Meteorological Department, on Tuesday, December 23, visibility may drop to 50 meters due to dense fog in Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Fatehgarh, Lucknow, Fursatganj, Banda, Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Churk, Varanasi, Kanpur, Kannauj and Bahraich in UP. In such a situation, people living in these areas and those passing through these areas have been asked to drive their vehicles carefully. On Tuesday, the day temperature in Lucknow is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius and the night temperature around 12 degrees. On Monday night, the AQI in Lucknow was still recorded above 300.