UP, Bihar Weather LATEST Update: How Will The Weather Be Today? Check Forecast
UP, Bihar Weather LATEST Update: Severe cold conditions will continue in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on December 23rd. Dense fog and an extreme cold day alert have been issued in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, with visibility down to 50 meters
UP-Bihar Weather Updates Today, December 23
People in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are unlikely to experience any respite from the cold. On December 23, severe cold will lash Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Sant Ravi Das Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, and surrounding areas. An alert for dense fog and an "extreme cold day" has been issued for these districts.
Fog warning issued in several cities of UP
Dense fog will continue to cause problems for people in most cities of Uttar Pradesh. A warning has been issued regarding dense fog in several cities of North India on December 23. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding dense fog in Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Agra, Tundla, Barabanki, Muzaffarnagar and Gautam Buddha Nagar in Uttar Pradesh from 4 am to 10 pm.
What will be the weather in UP on 23 December?
According to the Meteorological Department, on Tuesday, December 23, visibility may drop to 50 meters due to dense fog in Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Fatehgarh, Lucknow, Fursatganj, Banda, Kushinagar, Azamgarh, Churk, Varanasi, Kanpur, Kannauj and Bahraich in UP. In such a situation, people living in these areas and those passing through these areas have been asked to drive their vehicles carefully. On Tuesday, the day temperature in Lucknow is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius and the night temperature around 12 degrees. On Monday night, the AQI in Lucknow was still recorded above 300.
What will be the weather in Bihar on 23 December?
According to the Meteorological Department, most districts, including Bihar's capital Patna, will experience a cold wave due to strong westerly winds. On Tuesday, some parts of Gaya, Arwal, Nalanda, and Jehanabad districts will experience a dangerous cold wave. Dense fog is also expected in Sitamarhi and Shivhar.
