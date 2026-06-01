Planning a bank visit this month? Banks across various states will remain closed for 11 days in June 2026 due to weekends and regional holidays. Here's a handy guide to help you schedule your banking tasks without inconvenience.

June is here, and if you have important tasks like depositing money, clearing a cheque, updating your passbook, or handling any crucial documents at the bank, this news is for you. This month, banks in various parts of the country will be closed for 11 days. If you don't plan in advance, your work could get stuck.

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The good news is that with a little bit of planning, you can easily get most of your banking work done despite the holidays.

When are banks closed in June 2026?

Here is the complete list of bank holidays for June 2026:

7 June: Sunday (Nationwide weekly holiday)

13 June: Second Saturday (Banks closed everywhere)

14 June: Sunday (Nationwide weekly holiday)

15 June: YMA Day and Raja Sankranti (Banks will be closed only in Aizawl and Bhubaneswar)

21 June: Sunday (Nationwide weekly holiday)

25 June: Muharram (Holiday only in Vijayawada)

26 June: Muharram (Banks closed in most parts of the country)

27 June: Fourth Saturday (Banks closed everywhere)

28 June: Sunday (Nationwide weekly holiday)

29 June: Sant Kabir Jayanti (Banks will be closed only in Shimla)

30 June: Remna Ni (Holiday only in Aizawl)

Which tasks can get affected if banks are closed?

Depositing a cheque

Getting a Demand Draft (DD) made

Updating your KYC details

Accessing your bank locker

Making large cash deposits or withdrawals

Any work related to loans or document verification

How to manage your banking work during holidays?

Even if your bank branch is closed, your money is not stuck. Here’s how you can manage:

Online Banking and Mobile Apps: You can use your bank's net banking portal or mobile app to transfer money to anyone using IMPS, NEFT, or RTGS. These services are available 24/7 and are not affected by holidays.

UPI and Digital Payments: UPI apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, or Paytm will continue to work around the clock. You can easily make payments for your shopping and other expenses.

ATM Services: Your nearby ATMs will remain operational for cash withdrawals and deposits.

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