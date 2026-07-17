A 15-year-old girl was allegedly pushed from the fourth floor by a neighbour who had been stalking her for three months. The accused was detained.

A 15-year-old girl died after she was pushed from the fourth floor of a building in Kaushambi on Wednesday by a neighbour who had been stalking her for nearly three months, according to the girl's mother.

The teenager was on her way home after purchasing milk around 10 pm when the 30-year-old man allegedly dragged her to his room in the nearby building. Minutes later, she fell to her death, her mother alleged in her police complaint.

Police have found no eyewitnesses to the crime. Sources said they are also investigating whether the girl was sexually assaulted. The accused, Shahnawaz alias Shanu, was detained on Thursday evening.

Mother Alleges Stalking, Revenge After Girl Resisted Advances

In her complaint, the girl's mother claimed that after her husband died three months ago, her daughter started working as a house helper. She alleged the accused, who lived 500 metres away, was aware of her daily routine and had begun following and harassing her.

She said Shahnawaz was pressuring her daughter to marry him, but she repeatedly refused. About a week ago, the girl allegedly abused him when he tried to molest her, which angered him. "He had revenge on his mind since," the mother alleged.

The woman said she had not approached police fearing the complaint would escalate matters.

After the girl went out to buy milk, neighbours informed the mother that her daughter had fallen. She was taken to a private hospital and later referred to GTB Hospital, where she died during treatment on Thursday.

Indirapuram ACP Suryabali Maurya said an FIR was initially filed under BNS sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt). After the girl's death, murder charges will be added.