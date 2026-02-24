March Bank Holidays 2026: Check Full List Before You Plan
According to the Reserve Bank of India's list, public and private banks will have a whole lot of holidays in March 2026. With festivals from Holi to Eid lined up, you better plan your bank work in advance!
Bank Holidays
The Reserve Bank of India has released the holiday list for March 2026. Public and private banks will be shut on several days due to festivals like Holi and Eid. It's a good idea to check this list before you plan any bank-related work.
Five Sundays
March 2026 has five Sundays, so that's five fixed holidays for bank employees on the 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th. Plus, many banks will also be closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, which fall on March 7 and 21.
Holi or Dol Jatra
Holika Dahan is on Sunday, March 2, so banks are closed anyway. The next day, March 3, is Holi or Dol Jatra, and banks will be shut in almost all states, including Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. For the Dhulandi celebration on March 4, banks will remain closed in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla.
Holidays in other states
Banks have more regional holidays too. On March 13, banks in Aizawl and Jammu are shut for Chapchar Kut. Then on March 17, banks in Imphal, Jammu, and Srinagar will be closed for Shab-e-Qadr. For festivals like Gudi Padwa and Ugadi on March 19, banks will be closed in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Srinagar, and Vijayawada.
Eid holiday
Banks across most of the country will be closed for Eid or Ramzan on either March 20 or 21. The final holiday date is usually announced just a day or two in advance, so expect a holiday on that Friday or Saturday.
Ram Navami
This year, Ram Navami falls on March 26. Banks in Maharashtra and several other states will be closed on this day. However, some states celebrate it on March 27, so banks in those regions will be shut on that day instead.
Mahavir Jayanti
Mahavir Jayanti is on Tuesday, March 31. On this day, banks will be closed in almost every state across the country.
Services will continue even when banks are closed
Even though bank branches will be closed, don't worry. Online services will not be stopped. You can do all your digital transactions as usual. ATM services will also be available.
There will be problems
The main problem will be for work that needs you to visit the bank, like KYC updates. Things like large cash transactions or accessing your locker might also get delayed. So, it's best to check the holiday list and plan accordingly.
Holidays from the end of February
The holidays practically start from the end of February itself. February 28 is the second Saturday of the month, so many banks will be closed. The next day, March 1, is a Sunday. After just one working day, banks will be closed again for Dol Jatra.
