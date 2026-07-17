An IT professional died by suicide after losing Rs 2 lakh in cyber fraud. CCTV captured him jumping from the fifth-floor terrace. Hyderabad Police investigating.

A 40-year-old information technology professional with an IT major in Raidurgam died by suicide by jumping from the terrace of a five-storied building near his office on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Thiruveedi V Avinash, a resident of Kukatpally. Police suspect that loss of Rs 2 lakh in a cyber fraud could be the trigger for the extreme step. Avinash had recently lodged a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) but had not approached local police with a written complaint.

According to Raidurgam police, Avinash worked in Bengaluru for several years. Two months ago, he shifted to Hyderabad with his wife and two children after joining the IT major in Raidurgam.

CCTV Captures Jump From Fifth Floor

At 6pm on July 14, Avinash messaged his wife saying he was leaving the office. When he did not reach home, family members tried to call him. One phone was switched off, and calls to the other went unanswered. The family contacted Avinash's manager, who confirmed he had already left.

At 8.30pm, Avinash's brother-in-law G Arun Kumar went to the office building and noticed a crowd gathered. He was informed that a person had died by suicide. He identified the body as his brother-in-law.

Police shifted the body for post-mortem and registered a case under Section 194 (suspicious death) of BNSS. CCTV footage from the building clearly showed Avinash jumping over the glass parapet of the fifth-floor terrace cafeteria.