Congress leader Amar Mehta died from fatal head injuries after an iron cutter fell on him during preparations for Rahul Gandhi's "Chhatron Ki Goonj" programme in Dehradun. The party expressed grief over the tragic incident but will hold the event.

A Congress leader died after an iron cutter fell on his head during preparations for Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's "Chhatron Ki Goonj" programme at Bannu School Ground in Dehradun on Thursday, the Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) said.

According to the Uttarakhand PCC, Congress leader Amar Mehta sustained fatal injuries after an iron cutter fell on his head at the event venue while preparations were underway for the programme, which is scheduled to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi later in the day.

Party Mourns Loss, Programme to Continue

Expressing grief over the incident, Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Pratima Singh told ANI that the party made every effort to save Mehta, but he succumbed to his injuries. "It is a very tragic incident. It was raining, and preparations for the programme were underway when an iron object fell on his body, leading to his death. The Congress party stands with his family and extends its deepest condolences," she said.

Singh said the party was saddened by the loss but added that the programme would go ahead as planned. She said lakhs of students had registered for the "Chhatron Ki Goonj" programme, which focuses on issues affecting students, including alleged examination paper leaks and concerns over the education system. "Amar Mehta was also deeply committed to the cause of students. Rahul Gandhi is coming to interact with the youth, and the enthusiasm among students is very high. The programme will be held with a heavy heart," she said.

Rahul Gandhi's Visit to Highlight Student Issues

Preparations at the Bannu School Ground were in the final stages on Thursday, with a waterproof canopy erected at the venue keeping the monsoon season in mind.

Ahead of his visit, Gandhi criticised the Uttarakhand government over the alleged paper leaks in the 2025 Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) recruitment examinations, alleging that the state's anti-cheating law existed only on paper while examination papers continued to be leaked.

The Congress leader is visiting Dehradun as part of the nationwide "Chhatron Ki Goonj" campaign, which seeks to highlight issues faced by students, including examination irregularities and broader challenges confronting India's education system. (ANI)