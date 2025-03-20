Bad news for Kolkata Metro: This City's rail leads in suicide incidents; here's what Ashwini Vaishnav said

Read Full Gallery

Kolkata Metro: Kolkata Metro is a source of pride. Not just for Kolkata or this state, but for the country. The first metro service in the country started in Kolkata. The first underwater metro also runs here.

Despite some grievances among passengers regarding Kolkata Metro's service, trust has increased. Currently, several routes have been launched in Kolkata Metro. Metro operates on the Blue, Green, Purple, and Orange lines.

Still, the Metro is Shamed

But even then, the Kolkata Metro shamed the city dwellers. It can be said that the city dwellers themselves tarnished the Kolkata Metro.

Kolkata Metro Tops in Suicides

The highest number of suicide incidents in the last 5 years has occurred in Kolkata Metro, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav.

Railway Minister's Comment

In response to a question from South Kolkata MP Mala Roy in the Lok Sabha, the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav presented the suicide statistics in the metro.

Railway Minister's Statement

The Railway Minister stated that since 2020, a total of 19 people have committed suicide in Kolkata Metro. The highest in the last five years, seven people committed suicide last year, i.e., 2024. The minister stated that in 2020, 1, in 2022, 5, in 2023, 4, and in the current year until February, 2 people have committed suicide in Kolkata Metro.

Railway Minister's Complaint

The inability to reduce the number of suicides in Kolkata Metro is a failure of the Railway Ministry. And guardrails have been installed to cover up this failure. Suicides cannot be stopped by installing guardrails instead of sliding doors. 19 people have committed suicide in 5 years.

Sliding Door

In response to these two questions from the Trinamool MP, the Railway Minister claimed that sliding doors have been installed at all 12 stations on the route extending from Sector 5 in Salt Lake to Sealdah.

Guardrail Will Be Installed

A pilot project is being started to install guardrails as an alternative to sliding doors at all stations on the Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash route.

