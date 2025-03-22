IPL Chairman unplugged: Arun Dhuman sheds light on expansion plans, Saudi speculation & future of T20 cricket

Read Full Article

Approaching its 18th edition, the Indian Premier League (IPL) remains stronger than ever and faces no threat from the increasing number of T20 leagues worldwide, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal said on Saturday. He also dismissed speculation surrounding a Saudi Arabia-backed tournament.

In an interview with PTI, Dhumal emphasized that the BCCI welcomes the expansion of T20 leagues, particularly in emerging markets like Saudi Arabia, Europe, and the USA. He believes this growth will ultimately benefit cricket, especially with the sport set to feature at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"There is no point discussing something on the basis of speculation. There is nothing on the table for discussion with everyone (all stakeholders). And as far as my knowledge goes, there is no infrastructure as of now in Saudi Arabia that can cater to a tournament of this scale. So, there is no point discussing speculative stories," said the IPL chairman.

Saudi Arabia’s interest in cricket has been widely reported in international media over the past two years, but no concrete developments have emerged from the speculation.

That said, Saudi Arabia has already been involved with the IPL as a sponsor and even hosted the mega auction last year.

Now, fresh buzz surrounds a potential Grand Slam-style T20 league backed by the Arab giant, though specific details remain unclear.

Also read: IPL 2025 kicks off: New rules, fresh captains, high-stakes KKR vs RCB opener and more

No Threat from Other Leagues

With an estimated valuation exceeding $12 billion, the IPL stands as the second most valuable sports league globally on a per-match basis, trailing only the NFL in the United States.

Given this stature, no other cricket league poses a real challenge to the IPL. In fact, IPL franchise owners have been expanding their influence by investing in overseas leagues, including the CPL, SA20, MLC, ILT20, and, most recently, The Hundred in the UK.

"The idea of getting cricket into the Olympics is that the game grows through the length and breadth of the globe. It is good that more leagues are taking shape and we don't see anybody as a threat," said Dhumal.

"We would want to make sure that more and more games happen across the different territories, the newer territories. Whether it is Saudi, America, Europe, it doesn't matter. Nobody can stop anybody and we would not want to stop anyone. We would only focus on strengthening our tournament and our property."

Ban for last-minute pull outs justified

In the lead-up to this year's IPL, England star Harry Brook stirred controversy after receiving a two-year ban for withdrawing from his contract with Delhi Capitals.

Defending the decision, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal stood by the sanction, which sparked considerable debate.

"Teams pick players auction with a particular strategy in mind. In case a player withdraws from the tournament without a genuine reason, it changes the whole gameplan of the impacted and also affects the tournament," said Dhumal, clarifying that the two-year suspension will include the season that a player has withdrawn from.

Addressing the mixed opinions on the Impact Player Rule, Arun Dhumal stated that the feedback from fans and broadcasters had been overwhelmingly positive, noting that the rule has enhanced the quality of the game. Based on this response, the BCCI has decided to extend it until 2027.

"As far as the debate around development of Indian all-rounders are concerned, IPL has raised benchmark for quality bowlers and batters and this would ensure a raise in benchmark for quality all-rounders as well," he added.

Lifting of Saliva Ban to Benefit Bowlers

Revoking the five-year-old ban on saliva and introducing new technologies this season align with the IPL's commitment to continuous improvement, said Arun Dhumal.

He explained that the decision to lift the saliva ban was based on feedback from team captains, who felt it would provide some relief to bowlers in a format largely dominated by batters.

Discussing the introduction of DRS for height and off-stump wides, as well as the use of two balls in the second innings to counter the dew factor, Dhumal emphasized that technological advancements enhance the fairness of the game. He noted that as technology evolves, it helps ensure more accurate and just decisions on the field.

Also read: 'Please be healthy, be happy...': SRK lifts KKR's spirits with pep talk ahead of IPL 2025 opener | WATCH

IPL on Track to Become the World's Biggest Sporting League

To compete with global giants like the NFL, NBA, and English Premier League in terms of popularity and value, the IPL would require a longer window beyond its current two-month schedule. However, with bilateral series and ICC events remaining integral to the cricketing calendar, expanding the league's duration seems unlikely before the 2031 cycle.

Arun Dhumal stated that whenever feasible, extending the IPL window would be beneficial for all stakeholders.

"When a bigger window is available, we would want to increase the number of games and the duration of tournament," said Dhumal, who is also in the chief executives committee of the International Cricket Council. If you ask from the players perspective, this is the one tournament no player in the world would want to miss out on. In that sense, in case there is a bigger window and more games, it works well for everyone," he told PTI.

However, Dhumal emphasized that the IPL must continue to innovate to maintain its dominance by enhancing the fan experience.

He reiterated that fans are at the core of any sport, and the IPL's objective is to strengthen its position as the world’s premier sporting league.

Pointing to the league’s growing popularity, he highlighted its record-breaking viewership in India, as well as the significant rise in audiences across the UK, USA, Australia, Malaysia, and the Middle East.

Dhumal also noted the global shift toward franchise-based cricket, with numerous leagues following the IPL’s model. Given this trend, he stressed that the IPL must set the benchmark for others to follow.

Also WATCH: Astrologer Greenstone Lobo predicts KKR vs RCB winner

Latest Videos