user
user

India doubles GDP to $4.3 trillion in a decade, fastest among major economies

India’s GDP has surged from $2.1 trillion in 2015 to $4.3 trillion in 2025, recording 105% growth—the fastest among major economies—driven by bold reforms, infrastructure development, and business-friendly policies.
 

India doubles GDP to $4.3 trillion in a decade, fastest among major economies ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Updated: Mar 22, 2025, 12:04 PM IST

In a historic economic achievement, India has doubled its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from $2.1 trillion in 2015 to $4.3 trillion in 2025, marking an unprecedented 105% growth — the fastest among all major global economies.

India doubles GDP to $4.3 trillion in a decade, fastest among major economies ddr

This milestone, driven by decisive leadership, bold reforms, and business-friendly policies, underscores India’s ascent as a dominant economic force on the global stage. BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya posted the update on X, saying, "India has achieved a remarkable economic milestone, doubling its GDP from $2.1 trillion in 2015 to $4.3 trillion in 2025—a staggering 105% growth unmatched by any other major global economy."

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has implemented transformative measures that have significantly boosted economic expansion. Proactive reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), and Make in India initiative have streamlined the business environment, attracting record foreign investments and fostering domestic industrial growth," he added.

Also read: 'Unacceptable!': Maharashtra MP Supriya Sule slams Air India over flight delays, calls for accountability

Digital India, financial inclusion initiatives, and infrastructure overhauls have further strengthened the country’s economic foundation, creating a robust ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship.

India’s economic trajectory has positioned it ahead of traditional powerhouses, with the world’s highest growth rate among major economies. Unlike past decades, where growth remained modest and inconsistent, the last ten years have seen a sustained rise in GDP, lifting millions out of poverty and expanding the middle class. Key sectors such as technology, manufacturing, services, and renewable energy have witnessed exponential growth, reinforcing India’s economic resilience.

Also read: Karnataka Bandh: Pro-Kannada activists force shop closures amid protest over Belagavi assault (WATCH)

The decade from 2015 to 2025 reflects India’s strongest economic performance since independence. From 7.5% GDP growth in 2015 to maintaining a leading pace globally, India’s economic policies have driven sustained progress. With ambitious goals for the next decade—including a vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy—India continues its journey toward becoming a global economic powerhouse.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Unacceptable!': Maharashtra MP Supriya Sule slams Air India over flight delays, calls for accountability ddr

'Unacceptable!': Maharashtra MP Supriya Sule slams Air India over flight delays, calls for accountability

Pakistani forces attack Quetta protesters, kill one; Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch abducted ddr

Pakistani forces attack Quetta protesters, kill one; Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch abducted

"They won't be spared": Ajit Pawar vows strict action against attempts to intimidate Muslims, promotes unity dmn

"They won't be spared": Ajit Pawar vows strict action against attempts to intimidate Muslims, promotes unity

Bengaluru fake cop who preyed on couples near parks nabbed after 15 years of extortion ddr

Bengaluru fake cop who preyed on couples near parks nabbed after 15 years of extortion

Karnataka Bandh today over Belagavi bus conductor attack. All you need to know ddr

Karnataka Bandh: Pro-Kannada activists force shop closures amid protest over Belagavi assault (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Sourav Ganguly on IPL 2025 title race: 'Tournament too long, competitive...' ddr

Sourav Ganguly on IPL 2025 title race: 'Tournament too long, competitive...'

Dhanashree Verma gives thumbs up as paps link her song on betrayal to real-life situation [WATCH] NTI

Dhanashree Verma gives thumbs up as paps link her song on betrayal to real-life situation [WATCH]

Actor Jack Lilley, known for 'Little House on the Prairie', passes away at 91 NTI

Actor Jack Lilley, known for ‘Little House on the Prairie’, passes away at 91

Kerala to Srinagar to Goa: India's 10 Must-See Destinations for Culture Nature and History RBA

Kerala to Srinagar to Goa: India's 10 Must-See Destinations for Culture Nature and History

Israel to Russia: 10 nations with longest working hours check India rank as well gcw

Israel to Russia: 10 nations with longest working hours

Recent Videos

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Amit Shah's Kaala Chashma Jibe at Rahul Gandhi: 'We Shoot Terrorists Between Eyes!'

Video Icon
Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Video Icon
Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Pune Hinjewadi Bus Fire: Driver Set Blaze Intentionally Over Grudge, Police Reveal

Video Icon
Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Odisha Congress MLAs Protest in BLACK Over Women’s Safety

Video Icon