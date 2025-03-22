India doubles GDP to $4.3 trillion in a decade, fastest among major economies

Read Full Article

In a historic economic achievement, India has doubled its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from $2.1 trillion in 2015 to $4.3 trillion in 2025, marking an unprecedented 105% growth — the fastest among all major global economies.

This milestone, driven by decisive leadership, bold reforms, and business-friendly policies, underscores India’s ascent as a dominant economic force on the global stage. BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya posted the update on X, saying, "India has achieved a remarkable economic milestone, doubling its GDP from $2.1 trillion in 2015 to $4.3 trillion in 2025—a staggering 105% growth unmatched by any other major global economy."

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, India has implemented transformative measures that have significantly boosted economic expansion. Proactive reforms such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), and Make in India initiative have streamlined the business environment, attracting record foreign investments and fostering domestic industrial growth," he added.

Digital India, financial inclusion initiatives, and infrastructure overhauls have further strengthened the country’s economic foundation, creating a robust ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship.

India’s economic trajectory has positioned it ahead of traditional powerhouses, with the world’s highest growth rate among major economies. Unlike past decades, where growth remained modest and inconsistent, the last ten years have seen a sustained rise in GDP, lifting millions out of poverty and expanding the middle class. Key sectors such as technology, manufacturing, services, and renewable energy have witnessed exponential growth, reinforcing India’s economic resilience.

The decade from 2015 to 2025 reflects India’s strongest economic performance since independence. From 7.5% GDP growth in 2015 to maintaining a leading pace globally, India’s economic policies have driven sustained progress. With ambitious goals for the next decade—including a vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy—India continues its journey toward becoming a global economic powerhouse.

